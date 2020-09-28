Cannabis Testing 2020 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Global Cannabis Testing Market 2020

Cannabis Testing Market 2020

A new report recently added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Cannabis Testing Market is expected to surge

drastically and achieve an impressive compound annual growth rate of 12.03% during the forecast period 2017 and 2022. The legalization of medical cannabis in many countries, rising awareness amongst masses, and their growing use in medical treatments are the significant factors governing the upward market trend.

The Key vendors covered in this report

Agilent Technologies

Merck

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cannabis is a recreational and medicinal psychoactive drug— It primarily comprises of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which causes perception changes, improves euphoria appetite and feeling. There are various cannabis kinds, such as topical cannabis, cannabis inhalation, potent edible cannabis and liquid edible cannabis, which are tested under the cannabis trial process.

Cannabis trial method uses chromatographic or analytical testing to detect active ingredients such as terpene and cannabinoids. Increasing cannabis legalization in different nations, raising awareness through various meetings and seminars, and growing technological advances in cannabis testing are fuelling the development of the worldwide cannabis testing industry.

Constant surge in demand for medical cannabis for multiple applications, such as reducing nausea following chemotherapy, stimulating appetite in patients with AIDS, and controlling muscle spasms, is fuelling its global demand. The rise in demand has resulted in governments legalizing cannabis in different nations. The increase in cannabis software acceptance in cannabis testing laboratories, namely LIMS, and the expansion in awareness programs such as workshops and meetings in different countries also drive the worldwide cannabis testing industry. The high price of tools and absence of qualified experts, however, are likely to hamper the growth of the worldwide cannabis testing industry.

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Cannabis Testing Market is fragmented into product and software, a method of testing, and end-users.

On the basis of product, the market is split into probing instruments that include spectroscopy tools, chromatography instruments, and others.

On the basis of the method of testing, the Global Cannabis Testing Market is divided into the microbial analysis, potency, pesticide screening, residual solvent screening, genetics, and terpene profiling.

On the basis of end-users, the cannabis testing market can be segmented into research institutes, cannabis testing labs, drug manufacturing corporations, dispensaries, and cultivators.

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the worldwide Cannabis Testing Market is divided into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Due to the legalization of cannabis by prominent states in the U.S. and Canada and the presence of influential market players, North America is predicted to drive the cannabis testing market in the forthcoming years.

Apart from this, the APAC region is expected to exhibit the most significant growth rate in the cannabis testing industry during the projection timeline. The rise in cannabis use for disease treatment, increasing population awareness of cannabis in developing nations, and an increase in the amount of cannabis testing laboratories are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific cannabis testing industry.

