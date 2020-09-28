Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach $33.16 Bn by 2026 | CAGR 30.7%
Rise in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered CAPEX and OPEX drive the global hyper-converged infrastructure marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) fuel the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the major share in 2018. Based on the region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.3% throughout the forecast period.
The global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2026 has witnessed significant growth due to its ability to utilize commodity hardware which in turn reduced the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) significantly.
The global hyper-converged infrastructure market was estimated at $3.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $33.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
The market is analyzed across components, applications, industry verticals, and regions. By component, the hardware segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the software segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 32.0% throughout the forecast period.
By industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is projected to rule the roost till 2026. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.9% during the study period.
By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 36.3% from 2019 to 2026. The other regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
The key market players analyzed in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market report include Dell Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Scale Computing, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Pivot3, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to showcase their bent in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
• As the BFSI sector dominates the hyper-converged infrastructure market, it didn’t have an immediate impact on the outbreak of the pandemic. The
market has almost managed to remain unscathed and show favorable growth opportunities.
• Moreover, with more and more financial organizations adopting cost optimization projects to serve the increasing demands from customers even during
a lockdown, the global market has not been highly affected by the pandemic.
