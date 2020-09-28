Body Care Packaging Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Body Care Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Care Packaging Market
The global Body Care Packaging market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Body Care Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Body Care Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Body Care Packaging in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Body Care Packaging manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rexam
Silgan Holding
Heinz
Hcp
Vitro Packaging
Heinz-Glas
Gerresheimer
Piramal Glass
Zignago Vetro
Saver Glass
Bormioli Luigi
Stolzle Glass
Pragati Glass
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Plastic
Glass
Other
Segment by Application
Body Cleansers
Body Cream
Others
