Glycerol Monostearate Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glycerol Monostearate Market
Glycerol monostearate, commonly known as GMS, is an monoglyceride commonly used as an emulsifier in foods. It takes the form of a white, odorless, and sweet-tasting flaky powder that is hygroscopic. Chemically it is the glycerol ester of stearic acid. GMS is a food additive used as a thickening, emulsifying, anticaking, and preservative agent; an emulsifying agent for oils, waxes, and solvents; a protective coating for hygroscopic powders; a solidifier and control release agent in pharmaceuticals; and a resin lubricant. It is also used in cosmetics and hair-care products.
GMS is largely used in baking preparations to add "body" to the food. It is somewhat responsible for giving ice cream and whipped cream their smooth texture. It is sometimes used as an antistaling agent in bread. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glycerol Monostearate manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Volkem Chemical
Estelle Chemicals
Alpha Chemicals
Marathwada Chemicals
Gujarat Amines
Liberty Chemicals
R. M. CHEMICALS
Maher Chemical Industries
ACM Chemicals
Jeevika Yugchem Private
Mohini Organics
Techno Phramchem
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4434579-global-glycerol-monostearate-market-professional-survey-report-2019
This report focuses on Glycerol Monostearate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glycerol Monostearate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Glycerol Monostearate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Emulsifier
Thickening
Anti-Caking
Stabilizer
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Others
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4434579-global-glycerol-monostearate-market-professional-survey-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here