Glycerol Monostearate Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

Glycerol monostearate, commonly known as GMS, is an monoglyceride commonly used as an emulsifier in foods. It takes the form of a white, odorless, and sweet-tasting flaky powder that is hygroscopic. Chemically it is the glycerol ester of stearic acid. GMS is a food additive used as a thickening, emulsifying, anticaking, and preservative agent; an emulsifying agent for oils, waxes, and solvents; a protective coating for hygroscopic powders; a solidifier and control release agent in pharmaceuticals; and a resin lubricant. It is also used in cosmetics and hair-care products.

GMS is largely used in baking preparations to add "body" to the food. It is somewhat responsible for giving ice cream and whipped cream their smooth texture. It is sometimes used as an antistaling agent in bread. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glycerol Monostearate manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Volkem Chemical

Estelle Chemicals

Alpha Chemicals

Marathwada Chemicals

Gujarat Amines

Liberty Chemicals

R. M. CHEMICALS

Maher Chemical Industries

ACM Chemicals

Jeevika Yugchem Private

Mohini Organics

Techno Phramchem

This report focuses on Glycerol Monostearate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glycerol Monostearate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Glycerol Monostearate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Emulsifier

Thickening

Anti-Caking

Stabilizer

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Others

