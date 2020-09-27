Only Four Days Left to Apply for VCAAP Relief Funds!

October 1st at 8 a.m. That’s the deadline to submit your application for both the Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Program, and the Dairy Assistance Program.

That’s this Thursday: just four days away! Can you sense the urgency? It’s all I can do not to write this in all caps.

Maybe you’ve been meaning to apply but just haven’t had the time. Maybe, like me, you're prone to procrastination. Or maybe you’re just looking for a little help. In that case, we’ve got you covered.

Exhaustive lists of application resources are available on both the Ag and Working Lands and the Dairy Assistance program pages, including application guides, visual application walkthroughs and more FAQs than you can shake a maple branch at. And If you can’t find what you need on the websites, or you just want to speak with someone direct, you can always reach us by phone or email:

AGR.CovidResponse@vermont.gov

(802) 828-2430 select #9

So what are you waiting for? Time is running out and only applications submitted by the October 1st deadline will be considered for review.

