eZ-Xpo Announces New Virtual Trade Show Index Model to Dominate Your Industry Beyond COVID-19

Virtual Event Equity Accumulator (VEEA) Index will help leverage every in-person and virtual event to boost daily traffics and leads beyond COVID-19.

Over 90% of in-person and virtual events are not leveraging their content, traffic, and leads because they are one-off. With eZ-Xpo, we can leverage all content, and traffic to boost higher SEO!” — Matt Fok, CEO & Founder of eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA., September 28, 2020 – eZ-Xpo, the global leader in All-in-1 Virtual Collaborative Network, today announced a new game-changer model (VEEA) to help every event organizer and marketers to empower all companies to dominate every niche by leveraging every event (both virtual and in-person).

eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st Virtual Collaborative Network to harness very in-person and virtual event content, traffic/leads to boost higher SEO ranking; and ultimately creating authority leadership for your industry and niche.

Instead of wasting every event (one-off) either in in-person and virtual that most virtual event applications do, eZ-Xpo - Private Xpo Network helps accumulate every content and traffic/leads for all stakeholders (i.e., attendee, exhibitor, and sponsor) in every event.

eZ-Xpo empowers trade show organizers and event planners to host Virtual Trade Show and Conference to in a Virtual Exhibit Hall with Virtual Booth with live chat (both video and test) and live and on-demand presentation from Virtual Auditorium. Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with live video chat with every exhibitor in the Virtual Booth.

To learn more about how you can leverage eZ-Xpo to dominate your niche or industry, please book a FREE Consultation from https://www.eZ-Xpo.com.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

