Shaftsbury Barracks // Rollover Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B303211
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020, at approximately 1358 hours
STREET: VT RT 8
TOWN: Readsboro, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph D. Moore
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 27, 2020, at approximately 1358 hours, Troopers at the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 8, in the Town of Readsboro, Vermont.
Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Moore) was travelling south on VT RT 8, when he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Vehicle #1 collided with a guardrail off the northbound shoulder of the roadway, prior to crossing back over the center line and rolling over off the southbound shoulder of the roadway.
No injuries occurred from this crash.
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262