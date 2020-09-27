Shaftsbury Barracks // Rollover Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B303211

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020, at approximately 1358 hours

STREET: VT RT 8

TOWN: Readsboro, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph D. Moore

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 1358 hours, Troopers at the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 8, in the Town of Readsboro, Vermont.

Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Moore) was travelling south on VT RT 8, when he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Vehicle #1 collided with a guardrail off the northbound shoulder of the roadway, prior to crossing back over the center line and rolling over off the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

No injuries occurred from this crash.

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262