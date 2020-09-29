Dah Chong Hong, Ltd. Launches Actress & CEO Christina Fulton By Immortal Beauty Inc., Luxury Skincare Line, in Hong Kong

Dah Chong Hong, Ltd. (DCH) Actress and CEO Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc.

Dah Chong Hong, Ltd., will launch Christina Fulton By Immortal Beauty Inc., premium luxury skincare collection, this Christmas Holiday.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dah Chong Hong, Ltd. (DCH) https://www.dch.com.hk, a Hong Kong based conglomerate distribution company that has relationships with the biggest brands globally, from motor vehicles to cosmetics, announces, they are honored to welcome, actress, founder and CEO Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. to their legacy distribution company. DCH plans on using their excellent distribution outreach into PRC, and Go-To-Market strategies, promoting and introducing Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc., throughout Hong Kong and China via online platforms and retail.

DCH Hong Kong, will launch Christina Fulton’s By Immortal Beauty Inc. (https://christinafulton.com) premium luxury skincare collection this Christmas Holiday, with a celebrity red carpet event in December 2020. DCH & CFIB have created an opulent luxurious experience for Hong Kong’s Christmas Holiday.

Beauty + Give.

Christina Fulton is the CEO and president of Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. Christina Fulton, is the matriarch of the famous actor, Nicholas Cage family(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Cage), they both share his son, Weston Coppola Cage. She is a mother, actress, inventor, fitness coach and a leader in skincare and wellness. She was raised in Idaho, daughter of a scientist and chemical engineer which paved the way for her to have the knowledge, passion and expertise in science and wellness.

DCH representatives said, “We are excited to have Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. brand with our company”, we see the value of their science backed, luxury Japanese skincare line and the knowledge she brings to our customers. We look forward to a successful cooperation.”

DCH has 70 years of experience and deep roots across Asia, they are integrated in motor and consumer products distribution partners with insight into evolving consumer lifestyles. DCH based conglomerate engaged in motor vehicle sales and repair, air cargo equipment distribution, cosmetic, airport ground support equipment maintenance, food, logistics and warehouse services.

DCH major dealerships in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore. Including Brands such as Mercedes Benz, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari. Lexus to name a few, along with some of the leading cosmetics in the world. Ranked in the top 10 of the Top 100 Dealers in China, DCH has more than 100 shops and showrooms representing a wide range of premium, luxury, domestic and international brands. DCH currently represents over 1,000 multinational brands throughout Hong Kong and China markets, such as Cadbury, Ferrero Rocher, Kellogg’s, Toblerone, Hershey. They were the first company to bring in ‘Beats’ by Dr. Dre. DCH is owned by the CITIC Group (https://www.citic.com/en/aboutus/), whom is State-Owned by the Ministry of Finance of People Republic of China. CITIC got the rights in 2019 to promote exclusively McDonald’s into China for the next 20 years.

Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2016 and Incorporated in the state of California 2017. CFIB is a technologically advanced, premium, luxury skincare company. Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. is handcrafted by using extraordinarily high quality, extremely effective, exclusive ingredients manufactured only from Japan.

Christina Fulton’s exclusive formulas are developed and compounded by Christina, Japanese craftsman and Iki Sakakura, founder and CEO of Japan’s successful skincare companies, Love Renaissance and XTRUE in Ginza Tokyo (https://www.love-renaissance.us/iki-sakakura/). Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. has taken advantage of years of Christina’s knowledge, research, in addition to science, testing and technology. Christina has aligned her company with world-class masterminds and experts from Japanese craftsman, Scientists, Doctors, Plastic Surgeons, Dermatologists, experts and, Caltech University biochemist. Christina Fulton skincare is available worldwide in stores, and online at the Christina Fulton website.



Website: https://christinafulton.com

Facebook: @ChristinaFultonOfficial

Instagram: @christinafultonskin

Instagram: @officialChriistinaFulton



Christina says, “Together my we have paved the way with Japanese ingredients, to slow down the way we age.”

Beauty + Give is the mantra that Christina Fulton and her company live by. Christina is creating an ecosystem where everyone, together, wins. Fulton said, “in a $455 billion beauty market in the USA, we all need to support each other in how we will live in our skin.”

With every product purchased from Christina Fulton’s skincare company, proceeds will go to the Mental Health Resilience foundation.