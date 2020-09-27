WHEREAS, Alaskan winters bring unique beauty and recreational opportunities. As snow and ice blanket the landscape, Alaskans and visitors can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, snow machining, ice skating, and many other activities; and

WHEREAS, winter weather in Alaska also presents unique challenges Alaskans must prepare for in order to protect themselves, their families, and their property; and

WHEREAS, various types of severe winter conditions are common, including blizzards, frigid temperatures and wind chills, deep snow, black ice, freezing rain, strong winds, river and sea ice, avalanches, huge ocean waves, freezing spray, aircraft icing, and coastal flooding; and

WHEREAS, winter conditions in Alaska can make travel difficult. Automobile accidents are the primary cause of death indirectly attributed to winter weather. Travelers should prepare for the time needed to properly de-ice vehicles, and be alert while driving; and

WHEREAS, it is imperative Alaskans maintain awareness of current and predicted weather conditions by monitoring weather information sources, developing a strategic family communication plan, and assembling an emergency supply kit including a battery-operated weather radio; and

WHEREAS, by planning ahead, we can all be better equipped to handle emergency situations, and by taking basic safety steps, we can safely enjoy the unique beauty of Alaska’s winter.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim September 27 – October 3, 2020 as:

Winter Weather Preparedness Week

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to better prepare themselves and their families for winter weather to ensure the season can be safely enjoyed.