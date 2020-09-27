St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404998
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: September 26, 2020 at approximately 1911 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Davenella Dr, Ryegate
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Gerald Catterall II
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26, 2020 at approximately 1911 hours, Troopers from the St.
Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported domestic assault on Davenella Dr in
Ryegate, VT. Troopers discovered that Gerald Catterall II (45) committed the
offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Catterall was placed under
arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Catterall
was issued conditions of release, which included appearing in Caledonia Criminal
Court on September 28, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned
charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.