St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404998

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: September 26, 2020 at approximately 1911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Davenella Dr, Ryegate

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Gerald Catterall II

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 26, 2020 at approximately 1911 hours, Troopers from the St.

Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported domestic assault on Davenella Dr in

Ryegate, VT. Troopers discovered that Gerald Catterall II (45) committed the

offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Catterall was placed under

arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Catterall

was issued conditions of release, which included appearing in Caledonia Criminal

Court on September 28, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned

charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.