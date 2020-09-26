Supporters Invited to Fund the Restoration of Revered Italian Opera Composer Giuseppe Verdi’s Villa in Sant'Agata

VILLANOVA SULL'ARDA, PIACENZA, ITALY, September 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family of the great Italian composer Angiolo and Manuela Carrara-Verdi has started a crowdfunding campaign to generate enough money to honor his express instructions to keep his residence unchanged and intact.

Considered the most important Italian composer of the Romantic era, Verdi resided in Villa Verdi in Sant'Agata for more than 50 years. Verdi acquired the estate in 1848 and began extending the original house, adding two more wings, a chapel, and some greenhouses and garages.

In 1851, Verdi moved to the villa with his second wife, Giuseppina Strepponi. Together, they expanded the parkland around the house, planting many trees.

One of the most influential opera composers of the 19th century, Verdi composed much of his music at Villa Verdi, drawing inspiration from the simplicity and serenity of life in the countryside. His most notable works include “La Traviata,” “Rigoletto,” “Falstaff,” and “Aida.”

Today, Verdi’s descendants, the Carrara-Verdi family, occupy part of the villa as their residence, while keeping certain sections open to the public as a museum. Here, visitors can view the Fritz piano Verdi used for the composition of “Rigoletto” in 1851 and “Aida” in 1871. Strepponi’s and Verdi’s bedrooms are open to museum visitors, as well as Verdi’s study, where he accomplished most of his composition work.

His descendants have exerted all efforts to ensure the villa remains the same even in the absence of state support and museum earnings, personally contributing to its upkeep and museum staff salaries. However, Villa Verdi has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and funds are needed for urgent restoration work comprising:

• Ceiling water damage: €10,000

• Roof at risk of collapsing: €55,000

• Staining of villa exterior: €20,000

Verdi’s heirs are reaching out to individuals and entities willing to support this crowdfunding campaign, with ____ days to go. For a minimum contribution of €10, backers will have their name etched for posterity in the Register of Gold. All restoration work that takes place once the funds are ready will be published by the family online and available for scrutiny during actual museum visits.

The family intends to reopen Villa Verdi’s doors to the public after completing restoration work and COVID-19 restrictions ease. Currently, the family is working on a website that will allow Verdi enthusiasts and supporters to virtually tour Villa Verdi.

Those who wish to support the crowdfunding campaign to restore Villa Verdi can get more detailed information on the project’s Innamorati Della Cultura page.