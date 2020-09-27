Amore Transitional Group, Inc. re-launches in Southwest Atlanta
SEEDS are being planted in Southwest Atlanta.
Not only will our participants learn how to care for themselves inside, but on the outside, empowering them for the rest of their lives."”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amore Transitional Group, Inc. today announced their grand opening of a life skills training facility in Southwest Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11am to 3pm. The 1975sf facility located at 2740 Campbellton Road, Atlanta, GA 30311, boast a beautiful full training salon with office and classroom. This milestone is a major move for Amore Transitional Group, Inc. Ultimately, the SEEDs program Supporting, Educating, Empowering, and Developing socially responsible community leaders; is a mentoring, leadership, life skills and trade program for girls and young women, ages 15-23 years old. In addition to instilling trades to bring awareness, we partner with organizations that identify with the mission to participate and teach skills to our participants. This program was designed to introduce the skills of future stylists, and collaborations by training them to successfully step into a position with emphasis on business operations. Building self-esteem, tools to become self-sufficient, job sustainability, drive the passion to pay it forward.
"Exiting out of the foster care system I lacked something that was so important to living life itself. I struggled with life skills. Ensuring that emancipated foster, high-risk or disadvantaged ages 15-23, are educated on what they need to live independently, we have developed the SEED PROGRAM based on a structured curriculum. Not only will our participants learn how to care for themselves inside, but on the outside, empowering them for the rest of their lives."
says Cousia Towns, Founder + CEO at Amore Transitional Group, Inc.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the organization, including:
• Annual Fundraiser Changing Faces, Changing Lives, March 2013.
• Awarded State of Georgia Proclamation for Foster Care Month, May 2017
• Annual National Foster Care Week for the month of May, May 2018
• Annual Fundraiser- EXPOSED: Sitting in the Blood of Generational Consequences Play, May 2018
• Innovating ONLINE classes for the summer 2020 SEEDs program (COVID-19) 2020
“I am excited to return home to Atlanta, to partner with other community organizations to provided assists for the growing population of our children that are in the foster care system, as well as pamper and provide training for domestic violence victims to learn the trade of cosmetology. These opportunities give them the option to come back and pay it forward—as a way to reestablish themselves within the growing City of Atlanta.“ explains, Cousia Towns.
About Amore Transitional Group, Inc:
Amore Transitional Group, Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. This community based organization is dedicated to enhancing the lives of young women emancipated from foster care, high-risk or disadvantaged through education, skill building, and self-empowerment. In partnership with Cousia Towns the Beauty Company, Amore's Atlanta base facility serves as a beauty incubator for the broken, catering to the foster care system, juvenille justice system, homeless and domestic violence victims.
