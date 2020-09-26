Sex Power Couple Jet Setting Jasmine and King Noire to Stream Live “Kink for Lovers” at the Legendary Folsom Fair
Hosted by Margaret Cho Sunday, September 27
The first question we ask is, ‘How did you first learn about sex?'”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sex power couple Jet Setting Jasmine and King Noire will be streaming worldwide for “Kink for Lovers,” live on Sunday, September 27 at the legendary Folsom Fair 2020 hosted by actor/comedian/activist Margaret Cho 11am – 6pm PT at www.folsomstreetfair.org
— Jet Setting Jasmine
Hot off the heels of their Huffington Post interview, The Porn Industry Has A White Supremacy Problem. Meet The Couple Working To Fix It: King Noire and Jet Setting Jasmine want to decolonize Black and brown bodies in the adult film industry, the happily-married, sex-positive couple will be sharing their knowledge on how you can achieve a loving, safe and respectful relationship while enjoying kink and playing with others.
“The first question we ask is, ‘How did you first learn about sex?’” Jet Setting Jasmine said to Huffington Post. “Everyone starts with some sort of pornographic material, even if it’s an intimate scene in a mainstream film. In this small sort of research study, we already see the way people unintentionally learn about sex is through entertainment and media. And when you’re learning about people’s bodies and reactions from that alone, you’re incredibly limited in how you see people of color.”
You may read the Huffington Post interview with King Noire and Jet Setting Jasmine in its entirety here https://www.huffpost.com/entry/racism-in-porn_n_5f6a191bc5b6968b276fc4fe?ncid=engmodushpmg00000006
For more information on The Folsom Fair go to https://www.folsomstreetevents.org/folsom-street-fair and you may follow on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/folsomstevents on Facebook at www.facebook.com/folsomstreetevents and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/folsomstreetevents/
To donate text Folsom2020 to 345345.
For more information on King Noire and Jet Setting Jasmine go here https://www.jsjlinks.com/
You may follow Jet Setting Jasmine on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JetSetJasmine and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jetsettingjasmine/
You may follow King Noire on Twitter at https://twitter.com/KingNoire and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therealkingnoire/
About King Noire
King Noire is an accomplished and award-winning writer, porn performer, artist, Master Fetish Trainer, MC and global activist using the proceeds of his album ‘Music Is My Weapon’ to build a school, fresh water well and medical clinic in Guinea Bissau, West Africa. He has used his position in the adult industry to develop an ethically sound molded toy in partnership with Lust Arts; raise consciousness around kink safety for people of color; and offering sex education to audiences ranging from college students to medical providers.
King has taken the Adult Entertainment Industry by storm, partnering with Jet Setting Jasmine to form Royal Fetish Films. The company has celebrated three industry Fetish Awards for Orally Yours (2016), Collared in Shadows (2017) and Sacred Sex (2018). King brings his directorial and editing skills to each set creating art and beauty, in spaces that have been long neglected for people of color in Kink. The duo’s love of the arts, film and sex education are combined to produce erotica that stimulates and engages the audience to explore their sexual boundaries.
King is also very proud of his contributions to the music industry. His start in entertainment, as a hip-hop artist under the name Hasan Salaam, achieved Best Underground Song of the Year and Best Live Performance for the Underground Music Awards. He has also been featured musically on MTV UK, Fuse, NBC and CSPAN. He has performed internationally with music veterans, Outkast, Damian Marley & Redman and continues to add to his music catalogue with the launch of The Royal Fetish Experience.
About Jet Setting Jasmine
Jet Setting Jasmine is a licensed clinical psychotherapist with a strong emphasis on Intimacy Post Injury and Illness. She is the owner and lead therapist of full-service mental health practice, Blue Pearl Therapy. Jasmine is an international sex educator and Master Fetish Trainer. Along with her partner King Noire Jasmine co-owns the three-time award winning, Royal Fetish Films and has over 20 years of experience in the adult industry, in front and behind the camera.
The duo’s love of the arts, film and sex education are combined to produce erotica that stimulates and engages the audience to explore their sexual boundaries. Their work on the Decolonization of Sex, Porn and Politics, Sex Positive Parenting and Sex & Mental Health has been featured in VICE, Playboy, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, NPR, Essence, BBC, Business Insider, Psychology Today and more. Jasmine is heavily sought out for her experience with challenging conventional approaches to womanhood; including redefining everything from careers, sexuality, to parenting based on one’s self-approval instead of societal norms.
ABOUT FOLSOM STREET EVENTS
Folsom Street Events is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Our mission is to create world-class leather and fetish events that unite the alternative sexuality communities with safe, consent-based venues for self-expression, art and entertainment. Our events raise funds to sustain SF Bay Area-based charities. We value sexual freedom, diversity, and volunteerism. All of our events are adult-oriented, sex-positive events.
Since our founding in 1984, FSE has given over $7 million dollars in proceeds to local nonprofit LGBTQ2S+ and allied organizations.
Lainie Speiser
Lainie Speiser Publicity
201-920-2777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Royal Fetish Radio hosted by King Noire and Jet Setting Jasmine