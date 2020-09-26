Outdoor Opportunities Abound on National Hunting and Fishing Day

It’s National Hunting and Fishing Day today – an annual celebration of hunter and angler contributions to conservation that provides California’s hunters and anglers a wonderful excuse to spend the day afield or on the water. A valid California hunting or fishing license is required along with any required validations, tags and report cards. These items are available for purchase at CDFW’s Online License Sales and Services website. All California fishing and hunting regulations remain in effect.

Just in time for the start of many deer, upland game bird and small game seasons, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened about half the national forests in California after historic wildfires and fire conditions forced their closure. Nine forests in California remain closed. CDFW has reopened many of its lands previously closed due to fire conditions. A list of reopened CDFW properties is available at the CDFW website. Hunters and anglers should check ahead for any fire-related closures, camping restrictions and follow local health guidelines before heading out on any trip.

Among the many hunting opportunities available this Saturday are mountain quail, all quail species in the early coastal quail zone, ruffed grouse, sooty grouse, tree squirrels and rabbits. All of California’s deer seasons are opening – or have opened – on schedule. Among the popular deer hunting zones opening to rifle hunters on Saturday are D3-5 and D8-10. They join several deer zones already open, including B1-6 and C1-4.

California anglers have many options this Saturday as well. Ocean fishing remains strong up and down the coast for tuna, rock cod and lingcod. River fishing for Chinook salmon is improving in the north of the state, and trout and bass anglers can find aggressive fish looking to fatten up ahead of winter. CDFW continues to stock trout for recreational angling. Those plants are published on CDFW’s Fish Planting Schedule.

Established in 1972, National Hunting and Fishing Day occurs on the fourth Saturday in September and recognizes the important contributions hunters and anglers make through their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation.

