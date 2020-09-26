Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/DUI-D #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2020 at approximately 0025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Richford Rd/Fuller Bridge Rd, Richford VT

VIOLATION: DUI-D #1

 

ACCUSED: Michelle Hill                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/26/2020 at approximately 0025 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on South Richford Rd near Fuller Bridge Rd in the town of Richford for three observed moving violations.

 

The operator was identified as Michelle Hill(42) of Richford, VT. Hill showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. It was determined that Hill was under the influence of drugs while operating the vehicle. Hill was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Hill was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of DUI-D #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/20 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: DETOXED   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

