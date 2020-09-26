Online Tutoring 2020 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Global Online Tutoring Market 2020

The online tutoring method helps in individual and group tutoring where students can converse with tutors either through a pre-determined schedule or on-demand on an online platform. Online tutoring services comprises of digital content & products that facilitates knowledge and learning through ICT tools such as e-books, games, mobile apps, digital software, activities, videos, audio clips & learning lab equipment. They are engaging, interactive, allows real-time feedback & enhances learning processes involving different formats.

The top rising market trends driving the global K-12 online tutoring market are Emergence of virtual learning, Mobile-based online tutoring services, Increasing customization of tutoring services and Emergence of virtual learning etc.

Advancement in ICT has resulted in the rise of virtual classrooms globally. The technique of imparting education through virtual classrooms is now also practiced by online tutoring service providers. ICT infrastructure enhances the learning process by providing a platform that allows the real time exchange of information and also aids in sharing of best practices followed in educational institutions that has triggered the transition of private tutoring service providers to online tutoring service.

Global Online Tutoring Market (2017-2021), reports an in-depth market analysis and research with inputs from industry specialists. The report entails the market landscape and its prospects in the coming years. The report talks about the onset of systematic applications in the online tutoring business benefiting stakeholders. Content designers use analytical tools to generate quality content tailored to the learners and users needs & requirements. A provision of tailored learning paths to individual students depending on their interests, subject understanding, and performance are also delivered in the report.

The report covers Market analysis of internet tutoring takes revenues from STEM classes, language classes, and other classes.

The growing in use of mobile phones & tablets by students & parents has resulted to the emergence of m-learning methods. Urbanized countries such as US and the UK have already implemented m-learning methods for test preparation & tutoring services on a large scale to provide the data to customers making it all the way convenient. Various apps provided by online tutoring service providers are readily used by students & teachers for continuous and uninterrupted communication and information sharing. The report focuses on regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, ROW., South America, and MEA sales of online tutoring.

The adoption of various web conferencing tools such as SyncPad, Google Hangouts & Skype etc by the students further progresses the participation, contribution and delivery of online learning content. The rise of applications such as WizIQ Virtual Classroom Application will help in further diffusion of the market. Online Tutoring experience's state-of - the-art feature integrates visual isolation with the freedom to move and hear sounds. Special hand gestures can also be used to boost the experience of online tutoring. Students are able to access data at anytime and anywhere that would usually only be accessible through a traditional classroom with the enhanced accessibility of the Internet and computer technology. Studies have shown that in internet classroom learners learn as efficiently as in the traditional classroom.

