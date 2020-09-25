DLIR News Release: State Releases Updated Unemployment Insurance Information

Posted on Sep 24, 2020 in Latest News

State Has Issued $3.3 Billion in Benefits Since March 1

HONOLULU — The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced updated unemployment insurance claims information, including paying $3,298,070,537 and 3,448,775 weeks claimed since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic on March 1, 2020.

“Ninety-six percent (96%) of the valid unemployment insurance claims that have come in since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been processed and paid out by the DLIR,” said Director Anne Eustaquio. “We also saw a 29% reduction in outstanding claims during the last week, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our DLIR staff as well as the volunteers working at the Hawaii State Library and Hawaii Convention Center.”

No. of claims filed statewide: 294,943 No. of invalid claims filed statewide: -107,780 No. of valid claims awaiting claimant to verify: -9,664 No. of valid claims requiring DLIR action 187,163 No. of claims paid: 179,484 No. of claims requiring DLIR action 9/23/20 7,679

With the assistance of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), the DLIR has received approval to pay six weeks of benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The program will pay $300 a week to all eligible claimants that have a minimum weekly benefit amount of $100 or more in unemployment insurance benefits. The program excludes those with a weekly benefit amount of less than $100 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits.

Benefits generally take three business days to be deposited after issuance by the DLIR. Starting this week, a week’s worth of benefits will go out every week and for the next five weeks as follows:

Sept. 23, 24, 25 Payment for week ending August 1, 2020

Sept 29, and Oct. 1, 2 Payment for week ending August 8, 2020

Oct. 6, 7, 8 Payment for week ending August 15, 2020

Oct. 13, 14, 15 Payment for week ending August 22, 2020

Oct. 20, 21, 22 Payment for week ending August 29, 202

Oct. 27, 28, 29 Payment for week ending September 5, 2020

Individuals with pending issues preventing payment will not receive the additional $300 per week if they are allowed benefits after the program has ended. Please visit FAQs about the LWA program at http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/main/faq-lost-wages-assistance-lwa/.

The State of Hawaiʻi is not allowed to use CARES Act or any local funds to supplement those individuals with a weekly benefit amount of less than $100 to make them eligible for the program pursuant to the Presidential Memorandum.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues please visit the recently revised FAQs at https://labor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/.

