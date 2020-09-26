Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Sept. 25, 2020

Department of Health: Three Deaths and 112 New Cases Reported Today Three (3) O‘ahu residents increase Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death count to 127 people. All three people had underlying health conditions, and all had been in the hospital. One was a man in the 60-69-year-old age group. Two women also passed away; one in the 50-59-year old age group and the other in the 60-69-year-old age group.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 25, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 97 10,724 Hawai‘i 14 691 Maui 0 371 Kaua‘i 1 58 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 30 Total Cases 112 11,891 Deaths 3 127

Hospitalization count as of 9/24/20 at 5:30 pm: 17-Hawai‘i, 3-Maui, 145-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Hawai‘i Case Counts and Percent Positive Tests*

Daily Case Count, 7-day average % Positive, 7-day average Statewide 98 2.1% O‘ahu 89 2.7% Hawai‘i 8 1.2% Kaua’i 0 0.0% Maui 1 0.2%

*Metrics reflect information updated as of noon the previous day. Case counts are calculated based on date of report.

Percent positivity is calculated based on date of lab result.

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 1,445 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 289,967** 11,891 278,052

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **24 test results were inconclusive. Surge testing is complete.

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Hawaii State Hospital Reports Four Positive COVID-19 Cases Hawai‘i State Hospital in Kāneohe has reported that one patient and three staff members within the hospital’s admissions unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

After the first staff member tested positive last week, the hospital immediately activated its standard protocol to test all staff and patients within the hospital’s admissions unit. As a result of the protocol, two other staff members were identified as positive. The three staff members are now in isolation and not working.

The hospital continued to conduct testing the next several days and as a standard precaution, issued an alert to all employees. The latest round of testing for those in the admissions unit occurred on Sept. 23 and one patient tested positive. The hospital is equipped with isolation capabilities for this patient. A total of 68 staff and 22 patients in the admissions unit have been tested and there are no other positive cases to date. Read more: https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-state-hospitals-admissions-unit-reports-four-positive-covid-19-cases/

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism : State Offering Free Online Courses for Hawai‘i Residents DBEDT is helping Hawai‘i residents learn for free. The Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) is currently offering complimentary access to the Coursera online learning platform with registration open until Oct. 31, 2020. Approved users can take their pick from more than 3,000 courses and certifications from top universities and organizations, ranging from technology to business, and personal development offerings.

The initiative, administered through HTDC, offers educational resources to Hawai‘i’s workforce, especially unemployed workers, so they can equip themselves with technology skills and reposition for new career opportunities. Those currently employed or furloughed can leverage Coursera’s offerings to improve their professional skill-sets and take on more advanced technology projects. A list of HTDC recommended courses for those interested in picking up technology skills can be found at https://www.htdc.org/covid-19/learning-tech/. To view more:

https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/blog/20-25/

Hawai‘i House of Representatives: House Select Committee to Hear Reports from Economic, Communications & CARES Funds Subcommittee The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness will be holding an informational briefing on the continued economic impacts of COVID-19. The briefing is on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. The speakers will include UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham, Strategy and Communications Subcommittee member Ray Vara, and CARES Fund Subcommitee members Lauren Nahme and Jill Tokuda. The briefing will be televised live on ‘Olelo channel 49. You can also livestream it here:

http://olelo.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=31

Helpful Resources

City & County of Honolulu Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center (808) 636-8194 [email protected]

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]