Sky Republic Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Six 2020 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports
Purpose-built smart contract platform delivers blockchain automation for tomorrow’s digital supply chain
We combined capabilities found today in Ethereum, Fabric, and Corda blockchains so enterprises can quickly go to market with new multi-enterprise applications.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Republic, a pioneer in blockchain automation purpose-built for the supply chain, announced today that it was recognized as a Sample Vendor in six recent Gartner Hype Cycle reports: Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things, 2020 (1) ; Hype Cycle for Application Services, 2020 (2) ; Hype Cycle for Application and Integration Infrastructure, 2020 (3) ; Hype Cycle for Embedded Software and Systems, 2020 (4) ; Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services, 2020 (5) ; and Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2020 (6).
— Chris Fabre, CEO and founder of Sky Republic
In the reports, Gartner identified Sky Republic as a Sample Vendor for IoT integration. According to Gartner Hype Cycle reports, "IoT integration refers to integration requirements and technologies needed to assemble end-to-end IoT-enabled business solutions that include IoT-specific integration challenges, such as integrating IoT devices, IoT data, digital twins and multiple IoT platforms. Other more traditional integration challenges include enterprise application and data integration, business process integration, SaaS integration, and B2B/ecosystem integration, as well as mobile app and legacy system integration."
"We believe our recognition validates the innovation we bring to supply chain productivity, resilience, and nimbleness through purpose-built smart contracts, also known as sky contracts,” stated Chris Fabre, CEO and founder of Sky Republic. "Our Sky Contract Platform unifies fragmented supply chains with trusted and distributed digital twins that synchronize ecosystems end-to-end, integrate all technologies, and decentralize benefits compared to control towers. We combined capabilities found today in Ethereum, Fabric, and Corda blockchains so enterprises can quickly go to market with new multi-enterprise applications. Enterprises gain much needed agility through real-time reconciliation, asset track and trace, provenance certification, process optimization, and more.”
Sky Republic’s platform is designed to bring the full benefits of smart contracts to currently centralized networks or SaaS solutions, and enhances the overall business experience by further digitizing operations, mitigating disruptions, and reducing friction.
Sky Republic introduced the principles of a ‘sky contract platform’ in a new whitepaper titled Blockchain Automation for Tomorrow’s Digital Supply Chain, which can be downloaded at www.skyrepublic.com.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Sky Republic
Sky Republic uniquely adapts blockchain automation for tomorrow’s digital supply chain. The company’s sky contract platform delivers the agility you need through real-time reconciliation, asset track and trace, provenance certification, process optimization, and more. To synchronize business with your partners and decentralize benefits, Sky Republic creates a trusted and distributed digital twin of your supply chain. Designed to get multi-enterprise applications up and running quickly, Atlas makes your supply chain more productive, resilient, and nimble.
For more information, visit us at www.skyrepublic.com.
