THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 On Monday, the House is not in session.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (27 bills)
- H.R. 360 – Cyber Sense Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 359 – Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act, as amended (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 362 – Energy Emergency Leadership Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1603 – Alain Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Bonamici – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1754 – Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020 (Rep. Tonko – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1289 – PHONE Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8134 – Consumer Product Safety Inspection Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8128 – Consumer Safety Technology Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8132 – American COMPETE Act (Rep. McMorris Rodgers – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4764 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2019 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5373 – United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4439 – Creating Hope Reauthorization Act (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4078 – EARLY Act Reauthorization of 2019 (Rep. Wasserman Schultz – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4996 – Helping MOMS Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2468 – School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act (Rep. Hoyer – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3131 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2020 (Rep. Jayapal – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5572 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2075 – School-Based Health Centers Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Sarbanes – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7948 – Tribal Health Data Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Gianforte – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5469 – Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act (Rep. Watson Coleman – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1109 – Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2020 (Rep. Napolitano – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2519 – Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act of 2020 (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4861 – Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act of 2019 (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7293 – STANDUP Act of 2020 (Rep. Peters – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3539 – Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act of 2020 (Rep. Ferguson – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5760 – Grid Security Research and Development Act (Rep. Bera – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.Res. __ – Reaffirming the House of Representative’s commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States, and for other purposes (Rep. Swalwell – Judiciary)
Suspensions (23 bills)
- H.R. 5901 – Technology Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7340 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7496 – COVID PREPARE Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5736 – Transnational White Supremacist Extremism Review Act, as amended (Rep. Rose (NY) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5780 – Safe Communities Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5823 – State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. Richmond – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5822 – Homeland Security Acquisition Professional Career Program Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5811 – TSA Personnel Workplace Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 5804 – DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 8124 – Criminal Judicial Administration Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- H.R. 7718 – Pregnant Women In Custody (Rep. Bass – Judiciary)
- H.R. 8225 – Fight Notario Fraud Act of 2020 (Rep. Mucarsel-Powell – Judiciary)
- S. 2330 – Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 (Sen. Moran – Judiciary)
- H.R. 6813 – Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary)
- S. 3051 – America's Conservation Enhancement Act (Sen. Barrasso – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5126 – DESCEND Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Graves (LA) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5068 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
- S. 3758 – A bill to amend the Klamath Basin Water Supply Enhancement Act of 2000 to make certain technical corrections (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5139 – Stop Sexual Assault and Harassment in Transportation Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 2638 – Friendly Airports for Mothers Improvement Act (Sen. Duckworth – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 4075 – RLF Act (Sen. Capito – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5912 – Expedited Delivery of Airport Infrastructure Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4470 – To rename the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Transportation and Infrastructure)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the Coronavirus Pandemic
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible