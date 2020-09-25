THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (27 bills)

Suspensions (23 bills)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible