Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 25, 2020, in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:40 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/ML0bT2sS_Xc

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.