AUTOMOTIVE EXPERT & CAR-TALK HOST BOBBY LIKIS AUCTIONS ALL ASSETS OF THE CAR CLINIC RADIO BROADCAST
Lights, Cameras, Action...Car Clinic auction has it all! Soundproof custom studio; all-digital equipment & electronics; office furniture--go live 9/28-10/3/20
After almost 30 yrs in radio broadcasting, I knew if I left my studio environment intact, I’d be forever tempted to return. So as the grand finale of a most enjoyable career, all assets will be sold.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention podcasters, not-for-profit organizations, universities, churches, musicians, advertising agencies and dreamers. Bobby Likis - host of nationally syndicated, award-winning, car-talk radio program, “Bobby Likis Car Clinic” – announced on September 11 his retirement from the radio broadcast. Now, as a pledge to his retirement from that radio network, Likis is selling its assets: the physical studio; all radio/TV/internet/podcast equipment (including studio electronics like the 24-channel Mackie board, television cameras, production Mac with dual screens and multiple Windows-based computers), related installed software, studio lights, teleprompter; and office equipment (including projector, screen, conference room table, chairs) and supplies.
— Bobby Likis
Items – all used in the successful production of the beloved “Bobby Likis Car Clinic” radio, television and internet programming - will be sold in a 3-category auction on www.GioiaAuctions.com:
Category 1, the physical studio which deconstructs into 10’ panels for transport to relocation site;
Category 2, the electronics used to record, produce and distribute the audio and video renderings of the “Bobby Likis Car Clinic” show; and
Category 3, office furniture and supplies.
The extensive listing is specified on the Gioia website, or can be accessed via www.BobbyLikis.com.
Dates of auction for each category:
Category 1: September 25-October 3 at 8p ET
Categories 2 & 3: October 3-October 11 at 8p ET
Reflects Likis, “After almost 30 years in radio broadcasting, I knew if I left my studio environment intact, I’d be forever tempted to return.” He adds, “My wife has other ideas, like travel on Saturdays, so I rethought my initial ‘a-little-in-and-a-little-out’ retirement strategy and decided to drop the mic. To punctuate the finality, I decided to sell the studio and all its contents.”
After ardent due diligence for a professional auctioneer who embodies his energy, focus and integrity, Likis found just the person for whom he was searching in Pensacola: Leah Gioia, president of Gioia & Co. Remarks Likis, “Who knew we had such talent in our own backyard.” He expands, “Built on my philosophy of transparency and highest ethics - and for the benefit of all potential buyers - I wanted the agent for this most bittersweet moment to focus on accurately describing and arduously documenting all items. And I found her.”
Says Gioia, “I know Bobby interviewed several people for this project, and I’m so honored he chose our company. We will do everything to properly promote and conduct the auction...and, more importantly, to make it easy for the winning bidders to acquire their purchases.”
Podcasting has become the go-to platform for connection in these Covid-19 times. The contents of this auction include the entire sweep of venue, electronics, and production hardware and software to launch a podcast or broader based radio and television programming or advertising/marketing campaigns.
Ideal bidders would be podcasters ready to grab the spotlight; musicians set to upgrade from garage to studio; marketing/advertising agencies who crave an environment to generate and fully own their creative deliverables; and not-for-profits, universities and churches who can leverage this platform to spread the word about their missions.
Don’t miss the last radio broadcast of “Bobby Likis Car Clinic” on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10a-12n ET, www.WatchBobbyLive.com. Bobby invites you to call with your car questions or good wishes at 888-Car-Clinic (888-227-2546).
About Bobby Likis Car Clinic and the Car Clinic Network:
Bobby Likis Car Clinic is the largest car-talk program/network on commercial radio, multiple web audiocasts, live video streaming webcast, podcasts (including iTunes, Spreaker, iHeart Radio, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Cast Box, Deezer, Podcast Addict and Podchaser), iPhone, chat room, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, American Forces Radio Network & television. Through Saturday, October 10, Car Clinic can be heard and seen in high-definition video on Saturdays, 10a-12n ET, live at www.CarClinicNetwork.com/LiveVideo, www.WatchBobbyLive.com, www.YouTube.com/BobbyLikis and www.Facebook.com/BobbyLikis. Host Bobby Likis is the only car-talk host on commercial multi-media platforms named for five consecutive years to the “Talkers 250,” the prestigious list of the top 250 talk-show hosts in America. Likis formerly owned and operated a 15,000 square-foot automotive service center, whose awards included "Best Reputation in Automotive Service," “Best Automotive Service Shop," “Best Oil Change" and the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Ethics in Business.
About Gioia & Co:
Gioia Auctions was established in 2019, during which summer, Gioia proudly received her designation as Honorary Colonel - Auctioneer, as well as her Ring Master Certification from the Florida Auctioneer Academy. She was honored to be instructed by Gary Smith - a legend with true heritage in the auction industry. She was also mentored by other noted individuals, such as Keith Trowbridge, Heath Ogle and Chris Bohr. Gioia is a proud member of the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) and Florida Auctioneers Association (FAA), whose board she was recently invited to join. Gioia is committed to a higher standard of excellence and is passionate about actively increasing public awareness of auctioneering and how auctions play a vital role in our society’s economy.
Diane Somer
Bobby Likis Car Clinic
+1 850-572-1548
