Three R.I. Schools Honored with National Blue Ribbon Award

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The U.S. Department of Education has named three Rhode Island schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020, based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps. The three schools awarded are Charlestown Elementary School in Charlestown, Kingston Hill Academy in Saunderstown, and Narragansett Elementary School in Narragansett.

“Congratulations to our school communities – Charlestown Elementary, Kingston Hill Academy, and Narragansett Elementary – who earned this high honor from the U.S. Department of Education,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Angélica Infante-Green. “This award is a credit to the teachers, school staff, students, and families who work hard every day to create environments in which children can learn and thrive. They are shining examples of Excellence in Learning in Rhode Island.”

“I am so pleased that three Rhode Island schools from diverse parts of the state have been awarded the coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award,” said Board of Education Chair Barbara S. Cottam. “I applaud these school communities for their commitment to providing a first-class education for their students. By remaining focused on their core mission and how to deliver excellence, they are most deserving of this special award.”

“The Chariho Regional School District is so proud of the work at Charlestown Elementary School, where our students show perseverance, tenacity, and a love of learning,” said Chariho Superintendent Gina Picard. “While the school community collectively understands the needs and struggles of all our students, that never interferes with the teachers’ ability to ensure we have high expectations and stretch students' thinking. The dedicated work of Jennifer Poore, the principal, our educators, and support staff at Charlestown make the school a shining success.”

“I am beyond proud of our school community for receiving this prestigious honor as we celebrate our 20th Birthday,” said Alison Carr, Chief Administrator of Kingston Hill Academy. “Anyone who has spent any time at Kingston Hill Academy can attest to the uniqueness of our culture and the dedication of our extraordinary staff. Success comes when groups of people rise up to support a common goal. This speaks to the way our educators work together to support each student, giving them what they need and meeting them where they are to help them grow.”

“Earning the distinction of a Blue Ribbon School is a testament to the tremendous work of the faculty, staff, administration, students, and families of Narragansett Elementary School,” said Peter Cummings, Superintendent of the Narragansett School System. “We are particularly proud of the recognition for closing achievement gaps. Our students have demonstrated resilience to overcome challenges, and our dedicated and talented faculty and administration have ensured all students can grow and thrive. We are grateful for the support of the Narragansett School Committee and the entire Narragansett community to make this possible.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, schools are recognized for this prestigious award in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates: exemplary high performing schools and exemplary achievement gap closing schools.

Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

Learn more about this year’s winners at www.ed.gov/programs/nclbbrs/index.html. The 317 public and 50 non-public school recipients of the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards will be honored at a virtual ceremony on November 12 and 13.