Homicide: 5200 Block of Western Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the 5200 block of Western Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:39 pm, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, a second adult male victim was located in Montgomery County, MD, and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Tavon Brown, of Baltimore, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.