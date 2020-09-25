Abstract Expressionist paintings lead Shannon's fall fine art auction, which totaled over $3.3 million; 82% of lots sold

Untitled, #30 (1970), an acrylic on paper by Adolph Gottlieb (American, 1903-1974), signed, dated and numbered, 23 ¾ inches by 18 ¾ inches ($162,500).

Ink and gouache on light blue paper by Jackson Pollock (American, 1912-1956), Untitled (1952-1956), 3 ½ inches by 12 ½ inches ($112,500).

Oil on panel by George Bellows (American, 1882-1925), titled Farmer and Chickens, Woodstock, October 1922, signed, 20 inches by 24 inches ($106,250).

Etching with drypoint on Van Gelder Zonen paper by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), titled Le Repas Frugal (1904), from La Suite des Saltimbanques, etching with drypoint on Van Gelder Zonen paper (1913), from an edition of 250, published by A. Vollard