Attorney General Statement

I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of Judge Laurie Smith Camp. She had a long and accomplished career of public service in both the federal and state legal systems. Prior to her appointment as a judge, she served with distinction as a deputy attorney general in the Nebraska Department of Justice.

Judge Smith Camp, during her term in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, was a model of professionalism and work ethic in making the right decision for the public. She understood what an honor it was to serve the citizens of Nebraska.

She was highly respected by the legal community for her legal wisdom and judicial temperament. She will be greatly missed.