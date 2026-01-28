Attorney General Hilgers Announces Over $1.2 Million in Recoveries for Consumers in 2025

Attorney General Hilgers announced today the successful recovery of $1.2 million for consumers throughout 2025. This money was recovered by the Consumer Affairs Response Team (CART) in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office on behalf of Nebraskans. CART engages with Nebraska businesses and consumers to facilitate a voluntary resolution of consumer complaints.

Recoveries are instances where consumers lost money to a business or scam, and CART successfully facilitated the return of those funds to the consumer. In 2023 and 2024, CART recovered over $1 million.

Complaints and scam reports to the Attorney General’s Office can include identity theft, imposter scams, home repairs, auto issues, and online shopping.

"The CART team serves as a resource for Nebraskans navigating uncertainty. Through careful listening and education, they help consumers identify and report scams. Their work includes both recovering funds and preventing future fraud. From first contact to final resolution, CART members walk alongside Nebraskans,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

Consumers can connect with CART for one-on-one support by filing a complaint on ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or by calling the Attorney General’s Office at (402) 471-2785. A complaint form is also available by mail.