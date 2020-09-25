Nene Musik Launches Phase 1 of Their Official T-Shirt Line Featuring La Bouche, The Mad Stuntman, Veronica & Biagio

La Bouche Official T-Shirt The Mad Stuntman Official T-Shirt Nene Musik Official T-Shirt

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nene Musik, a thirty-year leader in the Music Industry has partnered with Music Industry Legends to launch Phase One of its official T-Shirt Line. The Nene Musik T-Shirt collection is now available online http://nenemusik.com/merchandise.html to over 40 Countries.

Phase One of this must get T-shirt line includes International multi-platinum recording artists:

La Bouche - known for their hits “Be My Lover”, “Sweet Dreams” and “Falling In Love”.

The Mad Stuntman - known for his hits “I Like To Move It, Move It” (As heard on the Madagascar hit movies, tv shows and video games) and “It’s Your Birthday”.

Veronica Jackson - known for her hits “Someone To Hold”, “Release Me” and “Outta Control”.

Biagio - known for his hits “Shaddap You Face”, “One Night” and “C’e La Luna”.

There are nine shirts in the launch including Official Nene Musik brand shirts to promote its business line aimed at music fans of all ages worldwide. The designs have been fashioned implementing the current trends of casual wear.

After this initial launch, Nene Musik will launch Phase Two (Fall 2020) featuring International multi-platinum recording artists, TV/Film Celebrities and Sports Entertainers:

Grant Fuhr - NHL Hockey Legend.

Richard Kline - best known for his character Larry Dallas of the hit TV show Three’s Company.

Sin With Sebastian - known for his hits “Shut Up And Sleep With Me” and “Golden Boy”.

Grupo Extra – Latin/Tropical Bachata greats known for their hits “Me Emborrachare”. “Hoy Se Bebe” and “Lejos de Ti”.

“We are super exited for this new venture with our exclusive clients. It is a difficult time in the world with the Covid 19 pandemic. The pandemic has made it difficult for fans to attend music concerts or meet and greets. Fans still want to connect with their favorite Artists, TV/Film Celebrities and Sports Entertainers. The Official Nene Musik T-Shirt line gives fans an authentic way to support the entertainment industry which is not doing well in today’s climate” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

Phase Three of Nene Musik brand will feature additional International multi-platinum recording artists, TV/Film/Podcast Celebrities and Sports Entertainers with the aim of the company to gradually increase the number of personalities in this new collection.

About Nene Musik:

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://nenemusik.com/merchandise.html) was established in 1989. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. La Bouche, The Mad Stuntman, Grant Fuhr, Bruce Buffer, Dennis Rodman, Michael Buffer, Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.