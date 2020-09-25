St. Albans // Crash // DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204211
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 9/25/2020 at 0620 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Driving while License suspended
ACCUSED: Kaleb Lavallee
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 25, 2020 at 0620 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of St. Albans Rd. and Main St. in Enosburg for a report of a one car crash that struck a power pole. The operator of the vehilce was identified as Kaleb Lavellee (22) of Richford, VT. Investigation revealed that Lavallee fell asleep while he was driving to work. Lavallee’s Drivers License was criminally suspended and he was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on October 27, 2020 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County