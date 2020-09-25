St. Albans // Crash // DLS

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 20A204211

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 9/25/2020 at 0620 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Driving while License suspended

 

ACCUSED: Kaleb Lavallee                                                             

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 25, 2020 at 0620 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of St. Albans Rd. and Main St. in Enosburg for a report of a one car crash that struck a power pole. The operator of the vehilce was identified as Kaleb Lavellee (22) of Richford, VT. Investigation revealed that Lavallee fell asleep while he was driving to work. Lavallee’s Drivers License was criminally suspended and he was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on October 27, 2020 at 1000 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 at 1000 hours              

COURT: Franklin County

 

