Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Information about 2020 Election Safety

For Immediate Release: Friday, September 25, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the attached documents (Fact Sheet_SBOE & Summary of Consent Decree) to provide further information about North Carolina’s work to keep voters safe and healthy while also ensuring that every vote counts.

Attorney General Josh Stein also released the following statement:

“These Republican leaders are lying about the consent decree to create mistrust in our elections. That’s disgraceful and un-American. They should care more about helping people stay safe, healthy, and have their vote count than they do about power.”

