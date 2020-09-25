FREE Clinical Research Public Education Program to be Held Online on October 1
Focus on Clinical Trials to Develop New Treatments and Vaccines for Diseases Including COVID-19
The success of clinical trials depends on including a diverse and inclusive group of people representative of those who may receive the new therapy if it is approved for use.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) announces that it will be hosting an AWARE for All public education program on Thursday, October 1st, from 4-6pm EDT via a secure online platform. The program is free-of-charge and available to the general public. In addition to broad clinical research topics, some program material and exhibitors will also provide health and clinical trial information specific to the greater Philadelphia area.
— Jonathan Jackson, Director of CARE Research Center
CISCRP's AWARE for All Philadelphia program comes at a critically important time when public interest in learning about clinical trials is high and the need for study volunteers in all disease conditions - including COVID-19 clinical trials -has increased sharply. In addition, the importance of diversity and inclusion in clinical trials has intensified given the under-representation of minority patients in clinical research and the disproportionately high incidence and severity of COVID-19 cases among minority communities.
"We're really encouraging the general public to attend this important event," said Joan Chambers, Senior Director at CISCRP. "The program will answer a lot of key questions that the public wants to know about the clinical trials process, what to expect as a study volunteer, and the benefits and risks of participation."
The AWARE for All online program on October 1 will feature Dr. Jonathan Jackson from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School as the keynote speaker. It will include a panel discussion among patients and researchers sharing their real experiences in clinical research. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions, participate in two health exercises, and visit a virtual educational health fair connecting with local and national community health advocates and researchers. A virtual theater will also be available presenting educational videos.
"Clinical research awareness is vital to the success of clinical trials," added Dr. Jonathan Jackson, Ph.D., Director of the Community Access, Recruitment, and Engagement (CARE) Research Center. "The success of clinical trials also depends on including a diverse and inclusive group of people representative of those who may receive the new therapy if it is approved for use."
Supporters of this event include Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, Drexel University College of Medicine, Greenphire, Lazarex Cancer Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Health - Montgomery County chapter, Allergy & Asthma Network, Fox Chase Cancer Center, TREND Community and the AWARE Industry Consortium.
The public is encouraged to register to attend AWARE for All Philadelphia by visiting the Eventbrite page. Please call 877-633-4376 or visit AwareForAll.org for more information.
About CISCRP
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit www.CISCRP.org for more information or to participate in CISCRP's educational initiatives. For additional questions about AWARE for All, contact awareforall@ciscrp.org or call 877-633-4376.
Lena Parsons
Parsons Public Relations Consulting
+1 773-425-0725
email us here