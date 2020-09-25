Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FCC Extends Lifeline Program Flexibility Guidelines through 11-30-2020

Due to the COVID-19 Emergency, the FCC has temporarily paused periodic program integrity reviews and made temporary changes to general de-enrollment, non-usage de-enrollment, recertification, and reverification requirements for the Lifeline program. These changes—which were extended through Novmber 30, 2020 in the FCC Order issued on August 17, 2020—will help prevent Lifeline consumers from being involuntarily de-enrolled from the Lifeline Program during the pandemic.

