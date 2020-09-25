Medical Cannabis 2019 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast Report
Medical Cannabis Market - 2019-2025
Report Description:
Medicinal cannabis are also known as Medical marijuana, which area used either to treat disease or to improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids - delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used in treatment of certain disease or health conditions such as pain, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures.
The key players covered in this study
BOL Pharma
Tilray
Medreleaf Corporation
Aurora Cannabis, Inc
Canopy Growth Corporation
Insys Therapeutics, Inc
Aphria, Inc
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited
GW Pharmaceuticals, plc
Medical Marijuana Inc
The various economies are involved in the activities to legalize the export of medicinal cannabis product, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the medical cannabis market.
