Xenoss to participate at AdExhanger's Programmatic I/O 2020
Xenoss, MarTech software consulting and development company, will attend Programmatic I/O 2020 conference [virtual edition], organized by AdExhanger.
We look forward to discussing the hottest industry topics and partnership opportunities with attending adtech professionals.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xenoss, MarTech software consulting and development company, will be participating in the annual AdExhanger's Programmatic I/O conference. This event attracts thousands of leading experts in the AdTech industry, publishers, advertising agencies, and marketing executives. Programmatic I/O 2020 will be held virtually for six days:
Oct. 5, 7, 13, 15, 19, and 21.
This year's summit will focus on several areas such as Programmatic Essentials for Buy and Sell Sides, Identity & Data, and Brand Story Spotlights. The speakers will cover the latest programmatic media buying trends from the leading researchers and analysts.
Xenoss will be represented by our executive team: Dmitry Sverdlik, CEO and Vova Kyrychenko, CTO. Xenoss is excited to attend this year's event and participate in discussions, share knowledge, and network with ad tech professionals.
The Xenoss team encourages other attendees to schedule a meeting and discuss partnership opportunities:
Dmitry Sverdlik
CEO, Xenoss
email: ds@xenoss.io
phone: +16468441939
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sverdlik/
Vova Kyrychenko
CTO, Xenoss
email: vk@xenoss.io
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vovakyrychenko/
About Xenoss
Xenoss (https://xenoss.io/) is a MarTech software consulting and development company headquartered in New York and with R&D centers located in Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine. They help clients build custom MarTech/AdTech software products for marketing automation, audience behavior tracking and prediction, fraud detection, programmatic media buying/selling, and more. Being on the market for over 10 years, Xenoss has built dozens of MarTech products and worked with top industry players, such as Intercom, Telefonica, Sizmek, Havas, Dentsu, PowerLinks, Smaato, Kochava, Video Intelligence.
