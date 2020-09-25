Ice Cream Powder Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Ice Cream Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ice Cream Powder Market

The global Ice Cream Powder market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Ice Cream Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ice Cream Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ice Cream Powder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ice Cream Powder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shandong Tianjiao(CN)

Shenzhen Ocean Power Corporation(CN)

Pelwatte Dairy Industries Limited(Sri Lanka)

Asher manufacturer(Korea)

Braziltrade SA/Tangara Foods(South Africa)

Revala Ltd(Estonia)

Adi Coperations Limited(Malaysia)

Gourmet Foods of New Zealand Ltd( New Zealand)

Bigatton Produzione Snc(Italy)

Wenzhou Kuailu Group Co.,Ltd

Amul(India)

Alliedtrade.Ch( Switzerland)

Lakshmi Ragimalt Industries(India)

Snowberry(Malaysia)

Laverstoke Park Farm(UK)

Grandplace Vietnam Ltd(Vietnam)

H & C Food Industrial Co., Ltd.(TW)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pre-mixed ice cream powder

Green Tea Soft Serve Ice Cream Powder

Mix Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream Powder

Soft Ice Cream Powder

Segment by Application

Ice cream

Cake

Cookies

Biscuit

Others

