The Earliest and Most Numerous Pro-Female Verses Written by a Man
Translator Jeff Robbins has discovered a vast reservoir of resources to inspire and empower women by the 17th century male poet Basho
The primordial power of the feminine emanating from Basho's poetry”FUKUOKA, JAPAN, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Translator Jeff Robbins has discovered a vast reservoir of resources to inspire and empower women by the 17th century male poet Basho – although it must be noted that most of these verses have been neglected and never translated, so almost nobody knows they exist in Japanese anthologies. Editorial consultant Ceci Miller proclaims "the primordial power of the feminine emanating from Basho's poetry," and the 275 pro-female verses Jeff translates and explores in Woman Central: Basho Praises Women and Girls can inspire and empower any female who reads them with an open mind.
Many people who know of Basho believe his work is scholarly and for a select group of specialists, and not being scholars, they refuse to see any value in it – however, while published interpretations of Basho may be scholarly and academic, Basho himself uses simple ordinary words in straightforward physical description of the activities, emotions, and concerns of women and girls throughout time, and Jeff translates and interprets Basho not for scholars but rather for ordinary readers who care about humanity. Specialized knowledge is not required to understand Basho’s gem-like verses; personal knowledge of female experience will bring them into your heart.
Many people who know of Basho believe he wrote only haiku about nature or lonely desolation, however such haiku were only a small part of his poetry; his major poetic form was tsukeku, stanzas he contributed to linked verses composed by multiple poets. Dozens of his haiku and hundreds of his tsukeku focus on women at work or having fun, playing music and singing, love, sex, pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, children, menstruation, women’s bodies, face, and hair, mother-daughter relationships, make-up and clothing, food and cooking, flirting, marriage, oppression of women, trafficking and brothel slavery, empowerment, compassion, disappointment, frustration, death, hope, joy, and countless other topics of utmost interest to females worldwide and throughout time.
Historian Louis Perez expresses the standard view that, in Japan “the literary elite scarcely eluded to commoner women at all, and if they did it was mainly in a pejorative sense.” Woman Central, by revealing Basho’s astonishing appreciation for women, more than a century before Mary Wollstonecraft’s Vindication of the Rights of Women, overturns an old and obsolete roadblock so we may enter a new realm of praise for women – but Basho does not merely praise the beauty and divinity of women. He goes further to empower women and girls – as can be seen at Power of Women: https://www.basho4humanity.com/topic-description.php?ID=1556730853
