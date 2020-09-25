HYDRAGUN MASSAGE GUN GETS 5-STAR REVIEWS
HYDRAGUN’s flagship percussive massage device, launched on 7 August 2020, gets positive reviews including from MMA star Angela Lee and football icon Fandi Ahmad
Those who have used the HYDRAGUN are calling it “impressive” and of “very high quality”, saying that it “works like a wonder” and calling it “a lifesaver”.”SINGAPORE, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since HYDRAGUN, a breakthrough sports-recovery device built on percussive technology, was launched on 7 August 2020, it has been getting 5-star reviews and glowing testimonials from a growing list of fans, including customers and local sports coaches, trainers and other personalities from the fitness and wellness spheres. This new post-workout tool, ideal for massaging tired muscles and for reducing the impact of delayed onset muscle soreness, a medical condition also known as DOMS, has been designed specifically to provide speedy and effective muscle pain relief (http://bit.ly/hydragunlink) for high-performance athletes.
In fact, just as it seems that more Singaporeans are making sports and fitness activities a greater part of their everyday lives in today’s post-Covid world, HYDRAGUN has arrived as a high-quality therapy device that suits the needs of fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life, loaded with industry-leading features and available at a competitive retail price of S$399.
More and more people are learning about what massage guns such as HYDRAGUN can do, and those who have used the HYDRAGUN are calling it “impressive” and of “very high quality”, saying that it “works like a wonder” and calling it “a lifesaver”. Some notable members of the HYDRAGUN influencer community include Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, MMA champion Angela Lee, national badminton player Loh Kean Yew and champion
bodybuilder and personal trainer Adrian Tan - all of whom have shared their glowing testimonials on the HYDRAGUN website.
OUTSTANDING FEATURES: WHY HYDRAGUN IS ONE OF THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS ON THE MARKET
• It delivers effective and soothing percussive massage therapy, with high power and speed settings, such as a maximum RPM of 3,200 - the highest on the market
• It’s quiet, with noise level ranging from 30 to 50 decibels - the device with the highest recorded noise on the market sounds off at 75 decibels (equivalent to the sound of a loud vacuum cleaner)
• It has long-lasting battery life that averages 3 hours at the top end of the market; by comparison, some devices offer just about an hour of battery life
• It’s one of the lightest massage guns around, weighing a little over 1kg. A competitor’s device could weigh
as much as 40% more
• It’s affordable and competitively priced at S$399; other devices on the market could cost upwards of S$800
• It’s durable, made of high-quality aerospace-grade aluminium alloy; other devices are typically made of plastic
• It’s versatile and comes with 6 different massage heads and 6 speed settings, the most among comparable devices
As the number of HYDRAGUN fans grows by the day, we invite you to test and review the HYDRAGUN for yourself and share your insights with your readers and followers. Please contact the HYDRAGUN team to request a review unit and to get publicity materials.
ABOUT HYDRAGUN
HYDRAGUN is a young company based in Singapore aiming to be the trusted solution for sports recovery. It’s flagship product of the same name is specifically designed for bodybuilders, powerlifters, runners, fighters, crossfitters, and anyone who wants to take their performance to the next level.
