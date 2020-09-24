Hoyer Statement on the President's Pre-Existing Conditions Executive Order

“President Trump is doing everything possible to hide the fact that his Administration and Republicans in Congress are trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act and end protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Today’s executive order is nothing more than wallpaper meant to provide cover during an election season. Should the Supreme Court strike down the ACA, preserving the protections for pre-existing conditions can only be achieved through legislation and not by executive order. “Republicans in Congress voted more than sixty-five times to repeal or undermine the Affordable Care Act and its protections for those with pre-existing conditions. When that route failed, Republican Governors decided to try again to challenge the ACA in court. Instead of defending the law of the land, President Trump joined them in trying to undo the law. Republicans have taken this case all the way to the Supreme Court because they are determined to end the ACA and every single one of its provisions, including protections for those with pre-existing conditions, the ability for young adults under age twenty-six to be covered under their parents’ plans, and the ban on annual and lifetime coverage limits. They are doing so in the middle of a deadly pandemic that carries higher risk for those with certain pre-existing conditions, which is absolutely shameful. With the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in the case just days after the election, the President and Senate Republicans are rushing to confirm a nominee they know will vote to overturn the law. “Democrats, on the other hand, are actually fighting to protect those with pre-existing conditions. We are defending the Affordable Care Act in court and passed legislation earlier this year to strengthen and expand its protections and cost-saving measures. Along with legislation we passed to lower prescription drug costs, our work to protect the Affordable Care Act remains a top priority in our effort to govern responsibly For the People. We will not yield in that effort.”