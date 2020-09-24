Seven Missouri Schools Earn National Blue Ribbon Accolades

Missouri’s seven Gold Star Schools for 2020 have also been recognized as U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Schools. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes individual schools for either their outstanding academic achievement (top 15 percent in the state based on assessment scores and graduation rates) or their performance at high academic levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

Missouri’s 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools include:

Clayton High School, Clayton School District

Festus Elementary, Festus R-VI School District

Francis Howell High School, Francis Howell R-III School District

Lincoln Elementary, St. Charles R-VI School District

Rose Acres Elementary, Pattonville R-III School District

Sunny Pointe Elementary, Blue Springs R-IV School District

West Elementary, Ozark R-VI School District

“Congratulations to these students, teachers, and school staff members for this tremendous accomplishment,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “The hard work in these schools not only readies students for long-term success, but it brings great pride to each of these communities as a whole.”

Last month, these seven schools were honored as Missouri Gold Star Schools, a program established by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in 1991. They were then nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, which shares the same nomination criteria as the Gold Star Schools award. More than 9,000 schools across the country have been presented with this coveted U.S. Department of Education award.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available here.