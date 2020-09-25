Hastings Bathroom Remodeling Opens in Hastings, MN
Founder Thomas McDowell is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to serving the Hastings communityHASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hastings Bathroom Remodeling is excited to announce the opening of our first location - Hastings Bathroom Remodeling.
"We're thrilled to serve all of Dakota and Washington County and surrounding areas, including St. Paul and Minneapolis" said Thomas McDowell, Owner, Hastings Bathroom Remodeling. When asked, "What makes you different and why Hastings?", Thomas replied, "Our process is faster and the materials we use are more durable. We are not always the cheapest option, but when you want it done right - give us a call. And to answer, why Hastings - it's pretty simple. There's a real need here that other businesses aren't filling and that's where we step in".
The company hopes to expand to a satellite office in St. Paul within the next year. When asked about his thoughts on opening a business amid COVID, Thomas replied "Well, when you look back on history some of the greatest companies came during times of great struggle. While I'm not fooling myself into thinking I'm some big founder, I know the perseverance that's with me and my team and I can say without a doubt that we can handle whatever will come."
Thomas McDowell
Hastings Bathroom Remodeling
+1 6153494642
email us here