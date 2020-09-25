Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,013 in the last 365 days.

Hastings Bathroom Remodeling Opens in Hastings, MN

Founder Thomas McDowell is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to serving the Hastings community

HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hastings Bathroom Remodeling is excited to announce the opening of our first location - Hastings Bathroom Remodeling.

"We're thrilled to serve all of Dakota and Washington County and surrounding areas, including St. Paul and Minneapolis" said Thomas McDowell, Owner, Hastings Bathroom Remodeling. When asked, "What makes you different and why Hastings?", Thomas replied, "Our process is faster and the materials we use are more durable. We are not always the cheapest option, but when you want it done right - give us a call. And to answer, why Hastings - it's pretty simple. There's a real need here that other businesses aren't filling and that's where we step in".

The company hopes to expand to a satellite office in St. Paul within the next year. When asked about his thoughts on opening a business amid COVID, Thomas replied "Well, when you look back on history some of the greatest companies came during times of great struggle. While I'm not fooling myself into thinking I'm some big founder, I know the perseverance that's with me and my team and I can say without a doubt that we can handle whatever will come."

Thomas McDowell
Hastings Bathroom Remodeling
+1 6153494642
email us here

You just read:

Hastings Bathroom Remodeling Opens in Hastings, MN

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.