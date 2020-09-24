Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Updated Common Evaluation Framework For IMF Capacity Development And Guidance Note

International Monetary Fund

September 24, 2020

This document updates the Common Evaluation Framework (CEF) for the Fund’s capacity development (CD) activities and provides practical guidance on its implementation. Since its adoption, the Fund has made progress in implementing the CEF. However, areas for improvement remain. The document aims to address these areas, drawing on lessons from experience with evaluations since the CEF’s adoption.

Policy Paper No. 2020/040

occasional

English

9781513557533/2663-3493

PPEA2020040

Paper

29

