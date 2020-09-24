Updated Common Evaluation Framework For IMF Capacity Development And Guidance Note
September 24, 2020
This document updates the Common Evaluation Framework (CEF) for the Fund’s capacity development (CD) activities and provides practical guidance on its implementation. Since its adoption, the Fund has made progress in implementing the CEF. However, areas for improvement remain. The document aims to address these areas, drawing on lessons from experience with evaluations since the CEF’s adoption.
Policy Paper No. 2020/040
occasional
English
Publication Date:
September 24, 2020
9781513557533/2663-3493
PPEA2020040
Paper
29