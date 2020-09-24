Concierge Auctions Announces Record-Breaking Sale in British Columbia, Canada: Highest Price in 5+ Years

View at twilight Living room with lake view Sandy beach with seating Twilight view of dock on Kalamalka Lake Chef's kitchen with island

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 8200 Kalavista Drive on the shores of picturesque Kalamalka Lake, the “Lake Como” of Canada in British Columbia, is now under contract following an active auction, with seven registered bidders. In cooperation with listing agents Mark Evernden of Century 21 Bamber and Priscilla Sookarow of RE/MAX Priscilla and buyer’s agent Norm Brenner of Coldwell Banker, when closed, the sale marks the highest price achieved in the area in five-plus years.

Previously offered for $11.5 million CAD, the property sold No Reserve September 18th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to view and easily place bids remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the seven weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 43,837 website/page views, 2,240 prospects, 136 open house visitors, and 44 showings by interested buyers.

“Having partnered with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this property and many others over the years, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of their platform at aggregating a market on a global scale while delivering a date-certain sale. Our aggressive marketing strategies brought a strong awareness of auction successes in Western Canada, and I once again look forward to our next sale together,” stated Evernden.

Set on a double lakeside lot, 8200 Kalavista Drive encompasses 10,000 square feet of living and entertaining space with lakefront views and a private dock.

“This week’s auction marks yet another record-breaking sale for our firm and no doubt reiterates the continued results our platform is able to achieve,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “For sellers, this is unparalleled speed, reach, and Navy-Seal certainty, with a team engaged daily to ensure perfect execution. For buyers, access to smoking deals on the best properties for sale in the world. And, for agents, an extra gear for the selling of one-of-a-kind listings.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 8200 Kalavista Drive will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

