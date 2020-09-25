QuickContractors.com Inc. places No 363 on The Globe and Mail’s second-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
QuickContractors.com is pleased to announce it placed No. 363 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. QuickContractors.com Inc. earned its spot with verified three-year growth of 83%.
"Consumers are shifting online towards the aggregated skilled trades marketplace," says QuickContractors.com's CEO and President Trevor Bouchard. "Increased revenue trends in this space like ours are imminent for companies that can position themselves for such growth through robust technology and quality workforce essentials."
Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.
“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”
“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About QuickContractors.com
QuickContractors.com is a staple in the home improvement services industry, delivering services for many of the world’s largest and most recognizable retail and manufacturing brands including The Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, IKEA, Rona, Canadian Tire, The Brick, Leons and EnerCare. QuickContractors.com services both commercial and residential customers coast-to-coast having completed over 1.1 Million installations with its’ network of over 5000+ contractors and 90+ support staff.
