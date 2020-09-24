Sixth Avenue closure changes access to FWP headquarters office in Helena

Headlines

Thu Sep 24 14:13:45 MDT 2020

Phase I of the Montana Heritage Center construction project begins Sept. 29. At that time, Sixth Avenue will close permanently between Sanders and Roberts streets.

During Phase 1, the south-side, public entrance to the main lobby of the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks building will be accessible only from the parking to the west of the building, as the sidewalk from Sanders will also be closed during construction. Parking is available in the lots north and west of the building. Two parking spaces for those with disabilities are available in the west parking lot, and a third one will be added soon.

The east side parking lot adjacent to the current Montana Historical Society building is also closed.

For more information about the Heritage Center project, visit https://montanamuseum.org/

