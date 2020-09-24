Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,039 in the last 365 days.

Sixth Avenue closure changes access to FWP headquarters office in Helena

Headlines

Thu Sep 24 14:13:45 MDT 2020

Phase I of the Montana Heritage Center construction project begins Sept. 29. At that time, Sixth Avenue will close permanently between Sanders and Roberts streets.

During Phase 1, the south-side, public entrance to the main lobby of the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks building will be accessible only from the parking to the west of the building, as the sidewalk from Sanders will also be closed during construction. Parking is available in the lots north and west of the building. Two parking spaces for those with disabilities are available in the west parking lot, and a third one will be added soon. 

The east side parking lot adjacent to the current Montana Historical Society building is also closed.

For more information about the Heritage Center project, visit https://montanamuseum.org/

Related Attachments

You just read:

Sixth Avenue closure changes access to FWP headquarters office in Helena

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.