09/23/20-STATE PARKS, BEACHES, TRAILS AND BOATING NOW ALLOWED FOR FIVE OR FEWER

For Immediate News Release: September 23, 2020

STATE PARKS, BEACHES, TRAILS AND BOATING NOW ALLOWED FOR FIVE OR FEWER

(HONOLULU) -In an effort to avoid confusion and to mirror City and County of Honolulu emergency orders, DLNR is allowing larger groups of people in State Parks that are currently open, on State beaches, and on State trails beginning on Thursday, Sept. 24th. As with the city rules, groups on State lands are limited to five people or less and both the State and the County encourage continued use of safe practices. Five-person groups do not have to be related or from the same household. Canopy-type structures are not permitted at this time at State parks, beaches and trails.

On personal recreational boats, no more than five people are allowed in any personal boat on Hawaiʻi’s waters for recreational purposes. All boats shall maintain 20-feet from other boats when in use.

Commercial recreational boating operations must limit occupancy to no more than twenty five percent (25%) of the maximum occupant load of the vessel; implement protocols to ensure that guests maintain proper physical distancing; prohibit food or drinks from being served or consumed within the vessel cabin (if any); and obtain and keep the names, addresses, and phone numbers of guests for contact tracing purposes.

The Ahu O Laka sandbar in Kāne’ohe Bay is also re-opening, effective Thursday, with the restrictions outlined above being enforced.

The following campgrounds in State Parks are scheduled to reopen this weekend and you can get further details and make reservations at: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/

Malaekahana – Kahuku Section (private concession)

Malaekahana – Kalani Section

Keaiwa Heiau State Recreation Area

Ahupua‘a O Kahana State Park (beach campground)

Sand Island State Recreation Area remains closed to camping due to sewage spill and continued leaks

For information about camping in areas under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/

Everyone recreating in parks, on beaches, on trails, must continue following mandatory safe practices, such as wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet of physical distancing from those not residing in the same household. These practices are intended to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases and having to revert to more restrictive measures or closures again.