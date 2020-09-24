Senator Santarsiero, Representatives Warren and Ullman Announce $320,000 in State Funding for Community Conservation Partnership Projects

BUCKS COUNTY – September 24, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representatives Perry Warren (D-31) and Wendy Ullman (D-143) announced $320,000 in Community Conservation Partnership Program grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Newtown Borough will receive $70,000 for the development of the Bird-in-Hand property.

“The funds going to Newtown Borough to develop the Bird-in-Hand property will benefit the community by increasing accessibility to the area through the creation of pedestrian walkways, while also making improvements to the grounds that will highlight the historic home and lot,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The partnership between the borough and the Commonwealth to preserve this property shows the commitment of both Newtown Borough and the state to developing outdoor community spaces for all to enjoy.”

“This historic property is a Newtown treasure,” said Rep. Warren. “Borough Council creatively structured a plan to purchase, protect and preserve the Bird-in-Hand lot, and this state grant helps the Borough improve this historic property for the benefit and enjoyment of our residents and for generations to come.”

Doylestown Borough will also receive $250,000 for the development of the Broad Street Gateway Park.

“Last week I had the honor of participating in the groundbreaking for the new municipal complex in Doylestown, which includes the Broad Street Gateway Park development across the street,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “These additional state grant funds for the development of the park is a celebration of open space that will create a beautiful community gathering place in the heart of Doylestown Borough.”

“Parks are centers of community-spaces where people from all walks of life can enjoy nature and each other’s company,” Rep. Ullman said. “By supporting the development of the Broad Street Gateway Park, this grant money will help transform an unsightly brownfield – the former PennDOT maintenance yard — into a welcoming, green oasis for generations to come.”

For more information on the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants, visit the DCNR website.

###