U.S. District Court to upgrade CM/ECF system

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota will be upgrading its CM/ECF system over the weekend. The ECF system will be unavailable from 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 until noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Filers needing to submit documents during this period should email the documents to the clerk’s office at: ndd_clerksoffice@ndd.uscourts.gov and the documents will be filed as of the date received. The upgrade to ECF will not modify any user interfaces.