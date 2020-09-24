New Hampshire Pheasant Season Opens October 1

CONTACT: Karen Bordeau: (603) 744-5470 Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-1126 September 24, 2020

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s hunting season for pheasant gets underway on October 1 and continues through December 31. This fall, 11,495 adult ring-necked pheasants will be stocked in all 10 counties with an average of 140 pheasants per site.

Due to safety concerns for Fish and Game staff, hunters, and the integrity of the pheasant program, the pheasant season will be closed statewide until noon on in-season stocking days. In-season stocking will be done on the first three Thursdays and Fridays in October: October 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23, 2020. All stocking will be completed by October 23.

The pheasant program relies heavily upon cooperative relationships with landowners. Please remember to respect the land and property owner’s rights to privacy and safety on all lands open to pheasant hunting and stocking.

The full list of towns to be stocked (including road names) can be seen on the Fish and Game website at http://www.huntnh.com/hunting/pheasant.html; printed lists are also available at Fish and Game headquarters and regional offices.

“Please keep safety foremost in mind,” said Karen Bordeau, Fish and Game’s Small Game and Pheasant Project Leader. “Take the time to thank landowners. Your hunting ethics on their lands and your thoughtfulness will help keep these lands open.”

Fish and Game asks hunters to refrain from training dogs at release sites during the two days prior to October 1. Dog training flushes pheasants from release sites, often onto posted property or other areas not suitable for hunting.

Pheasant hunters must purchase a $31 pheasant license, in addition to the regular New Hampshire hunting license or non-resident New Hampshire small game license. Licenses can be purchased at http://www.huntnh.com or from any Fish and Game license agent. Pheasants are purchased exclusively with revenues from the sale of pheasant licenses.

All pheasant hunters are urged to follow these basic safety guidelines:

Wear hunter orange on your head, back, and chest.

Control your firearm muzzle at all times.

Always wear safety glasses.

Know where your hunting partners are at all times.

Shoot only within your zone of fire.

Be sure of your target and what is beyond.

Always keep your hunting dog under control.

For more information on hunting pheasants in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/pheasant.html.