Schenectady Bathroom Remodeling Opens in Schenectady, NY

Owner Jason Howser is excited about the oppourtunity and looks forward to serving the local community

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schenectady Bathroom Remodeling is pleased to announce the grand opening of our first location - Schenectady Bathroom Remodeling.

"We're excited to serve all of Schenectady County and surrounding areas, including Troy and Albany," said Jason Howser, Owner, Schenectady Bathroom Remodeling. When asked, "What makes you different and why Schenectady?", Jason replied, "Our process is faster and the materials we use are better. We're not always the cheapest option, but when you want it done right - give us a call. And to answer, why Schenectady - it's simple. There's a real need here that other providers aren't filling and that's where we step in".

The company hopes to expand to a satellite office in Albany within the next year. When asked about his thoughts on opening a business amid COVID, Jason replied "Well, when you look back on history some of the greatest companies came during times of great struggle. While I'm not pretending to be Steve Jobs or any big tech guy, I know the grit that's with me and the people I work with and I can say without a doubt that we can handle whatever will come."

Jason Howser
Schenectady Bathroom Remodeling
+1 518-351-6745
