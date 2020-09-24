Wilson County Man Charged in 2019 Fatal Fire

WILSON COUNTY – An investigation of a fatal fire by Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Wilson County man.

In November 2019, fire investigators responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Commerce Street in Watertown. Resident Ben Edward Thompson, 72, was wheelchair-bound, and died in the fire. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified his nephew, Christophe Tillison, who also lived at that address, as the individual who caused the fire.

On September 15th, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Christophe Sean Tillison (DOB 12/21/1979) with one count of Reckless Homicide. He was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Wilson County Jail. He was released after posting a $15,000 bond.